Music fans have taken to social media to get involved in Instagram's 30-day song challenge.

The viral task involves users posting a new song to their story each day in response to 30 different prompts.

One of these asks users to choose the UK’s number one song from the year they were born.

Here’s a full list of chart topping hits throughout the years - and everything else you should know about the challenge.

What is the 30 Day Song Challenge?

The 30 Day Song Challenge on Instagram offers users a template with a song prompt per day for 30 days.

Each day you should post a picture and your chosen song on your Instagram story.

On day 18, the prompt is: “A song from the year you were born.”

While you could choose any old song from the year you were born, many people are opting for the best-selling song that year.

What song was number one when I was born?

Since there are multiple number ones throughout the years, here is a list of the best-selling songs that reached number one each year.

We’ve started from 1952, the year the UK’s first singles chart was created.

1952 - Here in My Heart by Al Martino

1953 - I Believe by Fankie Laine

1954 - Secret Love by Doris Day

1955 - Rose Marie by Slim Whitman

1956 - I’ll Be Home by Pat Boone

1957 - Diana by Paul Anka

1958 - Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley

1959 - Living Doll by Cliff Richard and The Shadows

1960 - It’s Now or Never by Elvis Presley

1961 - Wooden Heart by Elvis Presley

1962 - I Remember You by Frank Ifield

1963 - She Loves You by The Beatles

1964 - Can’t Buy Me Love by The Beatles

1965 - Tears by Ken Dodd

1966 - Green, Green Grass of Home by Tom Jones

1967 - Release Me by Englebert Humperdinck

1968 - Hey Jude by The Beatles

1969 - Sugar, Sugar by The Archies

1970 - In the Summertime by Mungo Jerry

1971 - My Sweet Lord by George Harrison

1972 - Amazing Grace by The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards

1973 - Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree by Dawn ft Tony Orlando

1974 - Tiger Feet by Mud

1975 - Bye Bye Baby by Bay City Rollers

1976 - Save Your Kisses for Me by Brotherhood of Man

1977 - Mull of Kintyre/Girls’ School by Wings

1978 - Rivers of Babylon by Boney M

1979 - Bright Eyes by Art Garfunkle

1980 - Don’t Stand So Close to Me by The Police

1981 - Tainted Love by Soft Cell

1982 - Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners and the Emerald Express

1983 - Karma Chameleon by Culture Club

1984 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? by Band Aid

1985 - The Power of Love by Jennifer Rush

1986 - Don’t Leave Me This Way by The Communards

1987 - Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley

1988 - Mistletoe and Wine by Cliff Richard

1989 - Ride On Time by Black Box

1990 - Unchained Melody by The Righteous Brothers

1991 - (Everything I Do) I Do It for You by Bryan Adams

1992 - I Will Always Love You by Whitney Houston

1993 - I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) by Meat Loaf

1994 - Love Is All Around by Wet Wet Wet

1995 - Unchained Melody/(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover by Robson Green and Jerome Flynn

1996 - Killing Me Softly by Fugees

1997 - Candle in the Wind/Something About the Way You Look Tonight by Elton John

1998 - Believe by Cher

1999 - Baby One More Time by Britney Spears

2000 - Can We Fix It by Bob the Builder

2001 - It Wasn’t Me by Shaggy

2002 - Anything is Possible/Evergreen by Will Young

2003 - Where is the Love by The Black Eyed Peas

2004 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? by Band Aid 20

2005 - Is This the Way to Amarillo by Tony Christie ft Peter Kay

2006 - Crazy by Gnarls Barkley

2007 - Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis

2008 - Hallelujah by Alexandra Burke

2009 - Poker Face by Lady Gaga

2010 - Just the Way You Are (Amazing) by Bruno Mars

2011 - Someone Like You by Adele

2012 - Somebody That I Used to Know by Gotye ft Kimbra

2013 - Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke ft T.I and Pharrell

2014 - Happy by Pharrell Williams

2015 - Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson ft Bruno Mars

2016 - One Dance by Drake ft Wizkid and Kyla

2017 - Shape of You by Ed Sheeran

2018 - One Kiss by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

2019 - Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi

As previously mentioned, there are multiple number ones throughout the years, so if you want to check what the number one was the day you were born, you can head to the This Day in Music website.

Simply enter your birthday and it’ll show you the number one from that day - not just from the UK, but other countries as well.