The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Essex has reached 1,444.

Public Health England confirmed the county recorded a increase of 73 on yesterday's figure.

Of the total, 1,139 cases were recorded in the Essex County Council authority area, 160 in Southend and 145 in Thurrock.

In the UK, 243,421 people have been tested, with 65,077 testing positive for Covid-19.

As of 5pm yesterday, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 7,978 have died.