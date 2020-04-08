Asian restaurant chain Wagamama has a treat for foodie fans - with online recipes to create in your own kitchen.

The company has announced that it will be launching a free video series titled 'Wok from Home' to teach people how to make some of its most popular staple dishes.

Executive chef Steve Mangleshot, who has worked at Wagamama for more than 20 years, will be leading the series, with the first episode dropping on Wednesday, April 8.

What can I learn to make?

Some of the dishes viewers will be learning to make include Yaki Soba, Cha Han, and Wok Fried Greens, as well as the restaurant chain's beloved chicken katsu curry.

The videos will be filmed on an iPhone in Mangleshot's kitchen, and will teach viewers some easy tips and tricks for making delicious Asian food at home.

“This is the first time in 20 years that I’ve gone this long without cooking Wagamama food and to be honest, I’m missing it.

"So, I thought I’d bring the Wagamama kitchen home so we can all get our Wagamama fix," the chef said.

Mangleshot's children will be his sous chefs, while his wife will be producing the series, "So it’s gonna be interesting,” he added.

Mangleshot also said, “We have all been forced to prepare more food at home than we normally do and I want this regular online show to teach you how you can be a decent chef in no time.

"I also want to create a sense of community through our food, just like we do in all our restaurants."

introducing 'wok from home' - a cooking show starring our executive chef steve, which helps you get your wagamama fix at home. yes, we're absolutely making it up as we go along. could be great. could be terrible. but it's going to be fun nonetheless 😉 stay tuned for more pic.twitter.com/xVf5QBudZy — wagamama uk (@wagamama_uk) March 27, 2020

When can I watch it?

The first episode of Wok from Home will be available on Wednesday, April 8, on Wagamama's Facebook, Instagram, IGTV and YouTube channels, with further episodes airing regularly every Wednesday, known as 'Waga Wednesdays'.

The first episode will start by teaching viewers how to make katsu curry, so it's not one to be missed.