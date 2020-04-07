NEARLY 1,200 positive cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed in the county.

Public Health England's latest figures released tonight revealed there are now 938 confirmed case in the Essex County Council area.

There are a further 136 cases in Southend and 125 in Thurrock.

The number of cases is a rise of 103 since yesterday - bringing the number of cases in Essex to 1,199.

Across the UK there have been a total of 3,634 cases recorded and 786 deaths - a record high.

The Government's website said: "As of 9am on 7 April, 266,694 tests have concluded across the UK, with 14,006 tests carried out on 6 April."

Some individuals are tested more than once for clinical reasons.