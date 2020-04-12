Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Now that Disney+ is available, you’ve got even more choices to make about how and what to stream when it’s time to sit back and enjoy some television or a movie. Both Disney+ and Netflix offer expansive libraries full of content, but each comes with its own unique slate of exclusive original programming, as well. Here’s what you need to know about the key differences between the two streaming services.

What can you watch on Disney+ and Netflix?

Photo: Lucasfilm

Disney’s new direct-to-consumer streaming platform provides access to thousands of episodes of television and hundreds of movies from the Disney Vault, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and more. Among the biggest highlights are the exclusive Disney+ Originals, including a full slate of live-action Marvel and Star Wars shows, as well as 30 seasons of the beloved animated sitcom The Simpsons. And all your favourite Disney classics—Beauty and the Beast, Lilo & Stitch, Mary Poppins, Pirates of the Caribbean, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs—are included, as well.

What you won't find on Disney+ are whole sections of crime dramas and horror films, or anything not considered "all-ages". Netflix, by contrast, is home to a great deal more adult-oriented programming.

Photo: Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Where Netflix shines brightest these days is with its exclusive originals. Some easy-to-recommend highlights are The Crown, Atypical, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Black Mirror, BoJack Horseman (an animated series that’s definitely not for kids), Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Dear White People, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Glow, The Haunting of Hill House, Mindhunter, and Stranger Things.

How much does Disney+ cost?

Photo: Disney

Normally, Disney+ costs either £5.99 per month or £59.99 a year, but you can also check it out with a free seven-day trial to see if you’re really interested.

You can watch Disney+ on a large number of streaming-capable devices, such as Roku devices for your TV, desktop PCs (in your web browser), Android phones and tablets, Apple iPhones and iPads, Android TV devices, Samsung Tizen smart TVs, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon FireTV, Apple AirPlay, and Google Chromebook and Chromecast.

Sign up for Disney+ for £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year

How much does Netflix cost?

Photo: Netflix

If you’re ready to sign up for Netflix, you can get one of three subscription packages: the £5.99-a-month deal without high-definition streaming, the standard £8.99 HD (1080p) service, or the ultra-high-definition (4K) Netflix Premium, which costs £11.99 per month.

Netflix is available on thousands of internet-capable streaming devices, including Android phones, Apple iPhones and iPads, most desktop PCs and laptops, Blu-ray players, plug-and-play streaming players (like Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku), a wide range of smart TVs, and various video-game consoles—such as the Nintendo 3DS, PS Vita, PlayStation 3, PS4, Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and plenty more.

Sign up for Netflix starting at £5.99 per month

Which streaming service is right for you?

Deciding which one’s for you will depend largely on what your household looks like. Do you have children? Disney+ is probably ideal, and you’ll still have exciting new Marvel and Star Wars series to look forward to. No children? Well, you don’t want to miss out on "BoJack," "Mindhunter," or the next season of "Stranger Things"—best to hang onto Netflix. But if you’ve got a big family and you like a bit of quiet screen time to yourself, getting both services at the standard monthly price will cost just under £12.

Sign up for Disney+ starting at £5.99 per month or £59.99 per year

Sign up for Netflix starting at £5.99 per month