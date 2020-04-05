Piers Morgan has blasted Lord Alan Sugar for his "reckless stupidity" and said the Apprentice boss had behaved "disgracefully" in his response to guidance over coronavirus.

The GMB host said Lord Sugar's opinion would get people killed after the star appeared to encourage people to sunbathe during the countrywide lockdown.

Brits have continued to flout government guidance by venturing out into public to enjoy the warm weather this weekend.

On Twitter, Lord Sugar said: "I can't for the life of me understand what @piersmorgan is on about in respect to sunbathing.

"If you are 10 ft away from the next person in the open what's wrong with that.

"In Essex we have big fields if you are in the middle of one chilling out in the sun whats wrong with that ?"

Piers replied: "Billionaire hiding safely in his luxury Florida home demands the right for British people to all go out sunbathing...

"In direct contravention of Govt. instructions, as UK #coronavirus death toll rockets incl more & more NHS staff on the frontline. What an utter disgrace."

Piers and Lord Sugar often exchange harsh words on Twitter, but have always remained on speaking terms.

This appears to have changed after their latest disagreement.

Piers said: "I'm done with @Lord_Sugar, trust me.

"His behaviour over this crisis has been an absolute disgrace, especially for a peer.

"But when he actively encourages British people to go out sunbathing, I can't just sit back & say nothing. His reckless, shameful stupidity will kill people."

Police have called on residents to ignore the warm weather and stay at home to hamper the spread of the coronavirus.