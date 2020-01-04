Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Clacton and Frinton Gazette

LIVE: Updates from across county as coronvirus cases reach 473

1
Menu

Updates from across county as coronvirus cases reach 473

By Robbie Bryson

Last updated:

    Updates from across county as coronvirus cases reach 473

Clacton and Frinton Gazette
News
Sport
What's On
Competitions
Announcements
e-edition
Education