The BBC have confirmed the air date for the third series of hit drama Killing Eve.

Initial reports suggested the show would be broadcast in the UK in June/July, a few months after it premieres in the US - however, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the programme has been brought forward.

What is coming up for viewers?

The third series continues the compelling cat and mouse story of two women with brutal pasts now trying desperately to live their lives without the other.

For Villanelle (played by Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (played by Sandra Oh) is dead.

As for Eve, the ex-MI6 operative is hiding in plain sight, hoping that Villanelle will never find her.

All seems fine until a shocking death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances. And perhaps a share of their souls.

When will series three air on BBC in the UK?

Killing Eve series three will stream weekly on BBC iPlayer from Monday, April 13 - - the day after it launches on BBC America.

Episodes will drop weekly and be available to stream every Monday from 6am.

The series will air on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm, starting from Sunday, April 19.

Series one and two are available to watch now exclusively via BBC iPlayer.

What have the BBC said?

Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, said: “The fierce women of multi-award-winning Killing Eve are returning exclusively to BBC iPlayer and BBC One once again, to entertain the nation with more explosive action and breathtaking cliffhangers.

"I promise you that series three of this unmissable drama has been worth the wait!”

Will there be a series four?

The BBC say they have also acquired the fourth series of Killing Eve which will see Laura Neal as lead writer and will be produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd.