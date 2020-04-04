For millions stuck at home - finding new ways to socialise with friends and family remotely is needed more than ever.

If you and your friends enjoy getting together to play popular card game Cards Against Humanity, you can now do so in the comfort of your own home using the internet.

Here’s how you can play online:

What is Cards Against Humanity?

Cards Against Humanity is described by the makers themselves as “a party game for horrible people”.

The card game deals out black cards emblazoned with a question, and players aim to match them with the funniest responses using the answers printed on their white cards.

The person who asked the question from the black card decides whose answer is the funniest, and that player gets to keep the black card. The aim of the game is to collect as many black cards as possible.

How to play online?

The game is brought to the internet via Playingcards.io

Playingcards.io allows you to create a room and invite your friend to play using the room code. Simply click ‘create room’ and share the URL generated, or enter the URL you’ve been given by your friends to the ‘join room’ option, instead.

All the players’ movements are synchronized so you can watch live as all your friends try and come up with the funniest answer for the round.

It’s not just Cards Against Humanity that’s available either, Playingcards.io also has:

- Checkers

- Crazy Eights

- Go Fish

- Match Up

Or you can create your own game using the virtual standard 52 card deck supplied by the website. You can also add game pieces, like the ones used in chess or checkers.

Playingcards.io doesn’t currently have a chat option, so you’ll need to set up an alternative app like Google Hangouts or Skype if you want to videochat with your friends while you play.