A further 14 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus in Essex.

A further 367 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died in England in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 1,651.

Of the new deaths in Essex, ten were at Basildon Hospital, three at Southend Hospital, and one was under the care of the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.

This means a total of 14 people have died from the virus in Basildon and six in Southend.

The patients who sadly died were aged between 19 and 98 years old and all but 28 patients (aged between 19 and 91 years old) had underlying health conditions.

Their families have been informed.