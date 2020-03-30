The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Essex has jumped by almost 70 in the last 24 hours.

As of 9am this morning, there are 301 cases in the the Essex County Council area, up from 244, along with a further 31 positive cases in Southend, up from 24, and 41 in Thurrock, up from 37.

Figures released by NHS England also show 12 more deaths in Essex.

Three patients died in the Mid Essex Trust area, which includes Broomfield, nine in Harlow's Princess Alexandra Hospital and three died in the East Suffolk and North Essex Trust, which runs Colchester Hospital.

The Public Health England figures show no additional deaths in either Southend or Basildon.

Nationally, there are 22,141 confirmed cases in the UK and 1,408 people have died.

Over the weekend NHS bosses said the virus claimed the lives of seven people in south Essex.

On Saturday, it was confirmed three patients who tested positive for coronavirus had died at Southend Hospital.

Two of the patients - aged 64 and 76, had underlying medical conditions. A third patient, aged 64, had no underlying medical conditions.

Four patients have also died at Basildon Hospital.

Three of those patients - one 29, another 61 and a third who was 85, all had underlying health conditions.