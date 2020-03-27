CORONAVIRUS has claimed the life of three people at Basildon Hospital, senior officials confirmed tonight.

The three patients - one 29, another 61 and a third who was 85 - all had underlying health conditions.

In a report tonight, Southend Council's public health officials confirm two people have died at Southend Hospital.

Clare Panniker, Basildon Hospital chief executive, said: “We can confirm that sadly, three patients aged 29, 61 and 85 – all of whom had underlying conditions – passed away at Basildon and Thurrock University Hospital. They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients' families and loved ones at this difficult time."

Earlier today, it was revealed Leigh GP Dr Habib Zaidi had died after suffering coronavirus-related symptoms.

Celebrity Jo Wood also confirmed her brother - Leigh artist Paul Karslake - had also died from Covid-19.

STAY HOME - SAVE LIVES - Crucial advice from Essex County Council