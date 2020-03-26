A national salute is set to take place to honour the hardworking NHS staff who are trying to battle coronavirus.

In a gesture of thanks to the frontline healthcare heroes, everyone across the nation has been invited to join a a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursday at 8pm.

Why is it happening?

The Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, is being staged because “during these unprecedented times they need to know we are grateful”, according to the organisers.

The Wembley Arch, the Principality Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall and Lincoln Cathedral are said to be among some of the landmarks which are set to be lit up in blue during the salute.

It is part of the #lightitblue campaign which has been organised by members of the events and entertainment industry as a way to say thank you.

Join the nation at 8pm tonight to say THANK YOU to all health and social care staff on the frontline, who are working tirelessly across the country in the fight against #coronavirus 👏👏👏

#NHSThankyou #ClapForOurCarers #ClapforNHS #ClapOurCarers pic.twitter.com/s48F64TM2s — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) March 26, 2020

Celebrities have backed the campaign

Chris Moyles, Susanna Reid and Kate Garraway are among the presenters who have said they are backing the event.

Radio X presenter Moyles rallied his listeners to “make some noise for the thousands and thousands of people (in the NHS) that we’ll probably never meet, just to say ‘thank you’ for everything they are doing for us” with a powerful message.

What are venues doing?

Gary White and Chuck Crampton, who jointly started the #lightitblue campaign, said that all venues will use existing LED technology to create a flash of blue on facades and screens.

It means that people at different venues will be able to show their support while staying at home in line with current Government advice during the pandemic.

In a statement, they said: “The events and entertainment industry finds itself in an unprecedented state of enforced inaction.

“The best thing we can do – apart from staying at home – is to use our skills and networks to say thank you to everyone who is supporting the NHS and risking their own health to help others during this pandemic.”

Radio stations will also be marking the event

Radio station LBC has collected video messages from key political figures who shared their own gratitude to the frontline workers.

Stations owned by radio groups Bauer and Global will also join in on the act - they include: Absolute, Heart Radio, Magic Radio, Smooth Radio, Greatest Hits Radio, Gold Radio, LBC, Scala Radio, Country Hits Radio and Kiss.

Politicians have also backed the nationwide campaign

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “My colleagues in the NHS do so much to look after us, especially in our hour of need and never more so than during the coronavirus crisis, so let’s join together at 8pm tonight to say thank you to everyone in the NHS.”

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also recorded a video for LBC and said he wanted to thank every person working in the NHS in London and around the country.

“You truly are the best. Your hard work, dedication and courage is saving lives every single day and we need you now more than ever before. I urge everyone to join together and applaud for our NHS,” he added.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I applaud the NHS, I clap for the NHS, I love the NHS. Well done everyone who works for the National Health Service and our care services and all the GP practices and everywhere else.

“You’re doing a fantastic job and I think the whole country has begun to realise how much we rely on you and on each other to get through this particular crisis. Thanks a lot and well done.”