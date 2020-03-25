Drivers have been given a 6-month MOT holiday to help them stick to the coronavirus quarantine.

In the immediate aftermath of Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement, there were mixed messages about whether MOT tests would still be required.

But the Department for Transport has now made it clear - no MOT tests will be needed for 6 months, effective March 30, to enable people to shop for necessities or continue travelling to work "where this absolutely cannot be done from home".

Vehicles must still be kept roadworthy and garages will remain open for essential repairs.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID19 are able to do so.

“Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people get essential food and medicine.

“Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”

If your MOT is due before March 30, you will still technically need to have a test if you need to drive it or park it on the street - but the DfT says it is working with police and insurers to "ensure people aren't unfairly penalised for things out of their control".

Other measures taken by the DfT due to the COVID-19 pandemic include the suspension of practical driving tests, along with annual testing for lorries, buses and coaches, for up to 3 months.