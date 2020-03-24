Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Clacton and Frinton Gazette

The latest as UK goes into lockdown to halt spread of coronavirus

4
Menu

The latest as UK goes into lockdown to halt spread of coronavirus

Last updated:

    > The latest from across Essex as the UK goes into lockdown to halt spread of coronavirus

Clacton and Frinton Gazette
News
Jobs
Sport
What's On
Competitions
Announcements
e-edition
Education