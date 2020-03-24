BORIS Johnson has announced new UK lockdown measures to stem the spread of coronavirus - with police stepping in to deal with those breaking the rules.

The Prime Minister said that from this evening people will only be allowed to leave their home for very limited purposes.

Shops will be shut, as well as places like playgrounds and some other outdoor spaces.

People are now only entitled to leave their property for:

Shopping for basic necessities

One form of exercise a day

Medical need

To care for a vulnerable person

Travelling to work only when absolutely necessary.

Mr Johnson said police will act to stop any gatherings larger than two (not including members of the same household) by handing out fines and dispersing gatherings.

Shops that don't sell food or other essential items will close.

This will include clothing and electronics stores; hair, beauty and nail salons and outdoor and indoor markets, excluding food markets.

It comes after many people ignored recommended social distancing measures last week and over the weekend.

Mr Johnson said people had been asked to stay at home during this pandemic: “And though huge numbers are complying – and I thank you all – the time has now come for us all to do more.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home.

“Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households.

“That is why people will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes.

"That’s all – these are the only reasons you should leave your home.

“You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say No.

“You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home.

“You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine — and you should do this as little as you can. And use food delivery services where you can.

“If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.”

Last week, the government ordered pubs, cafes, restaurants and gyms to shut.