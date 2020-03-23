Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Clacton and Frinton Gazette

The latest as 71 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Essex

2
Menu

The latest as 71 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Essex

Last updated:

    > All the latest across Essex after 71 cases confirmed in county

Clacton and Frinton Gazette
News
Jobs
Sport
What's On
Competitions
Announcements
e-edition
Education