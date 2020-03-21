HOSPITALS across Essex are recruiting more staff in the wake of the coronavirus worsening.

In public appeals on social media, Southend, Basildon and Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford are driving for more helpers.

A spokesman said: "We are looking for staff to support us in the challenging times ahead.

"Think you can help? Please send your details to: mse.recruitment@nhs.net.

"Thank you to everyone who has offered support to the MSE group at Basildon University Hospital, Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust and Southend Hospital already."