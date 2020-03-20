The government has released a list of key workers whose children can still attend schools if necessary.

The UK government announced earlier this week that all schools in the UK would close from the end of this week.

However, further to the announcement, the government stated that children of key workers, the people that are the most required to work away from home during the coronavirus pandemic, can still attend school.

The full list is as follows:

NHS staff

social/care workers

nursery/teaching staff

food distribution

police/fire/prisons/border officers

banks/building societies

food processing

haulage/shipping

oil/gas/utilities

IT infrastructure

sewerage

justice system

journalists/broadcasters

undertakers

charities

some local government workers

PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) manufacture

A government spokesman said: "It is important to underline that schools, colleges and other educational establishments remain safe places for children. But the fewer children making the journey to school, and the fewer children in educational settings, the lower the risk that the virus can spread and infect vulnerable individuals in wider society.

"Schools are, therefore, being asked to continue to provide care for a limited number of children - children who are vulnerable and children whose parents are critical to the Covid-19 response and cannot be safely cared for at home.

"Vulnerable children include children who are supported by social care, those with safeguarding and welfare needs, including child in need plans, on child protection plans, ‘looked after’ children, young carers, disabled children and those with education, health and care (EHC) plans.

"We know that schools will also want to support other children facing social difficulties and we will support head teachers to do so.

"Many parents working in these sectors may be able to ensure their child is kept at home. And every child who can be safely cared for at home should be.

"Please, therefore, follow these key principles: