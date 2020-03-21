Sky has allowed customers to pause their sports subscription during the coronavirus outbreak.

The broadcaster announced the change after their sports broadcast schedule was drastically reduced due to fears over the spread of the disease.

Many customers have been trying to suspend their paid subscriptions to sport TV packages since the news that dozens of competitions across a range of sports have been postponed because of Covid-19.

Among the sports scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports, every Premier League match has been suspended until next month, and the England cricket team’s planned tour to Sri Lanka has been cancelled.

Sky: ‘You will not be charged a fee’

Sky had initially said that customers would have to pay a hefty penalty if they wanted to cancel their subscriptions before the contract had ended.

But in a statement on Tuesday, March 17, the company said: "While we expect that many of the recently postponed sports events will eventually go ahead, if you wish to pause your sports subscription in the meantime you will not be charged a fee to do so or be held to any notice period.

"Meanwhile we continue to provide high quality content across all of our 11 sports channels."

How do I pause my subscription?

Unfortunately, Sky said that customers will not be able to pause their subscriptions online. Instead, people who want to suspend their payments will need to call the company directly, on 0800 151 2747.

But demand for the phone centre is reported to be extremely high, with many frustrated customers complaining of lengthy waits before getting through, and others saying they received a recorded message telling them the call centre was closed.

What else is Sky doing in response to coronavirus?

The company also announced some changes to help people forced to stay inside while self-isolating.

It said it would make Sky Go Extra, which allows its customers to watch different Sky channels on three separate screens simultaneously, would be made free.

It will also make a range of movies available through the Sky Store on the same day as their global premiers, allowing viewers to see new films at home while cinemas are closed. The films include Emma, The Invisible Man, and The Hunt - all of which have just been released.

What about BT Sport?

Unlike Sky, BT have so far refused to relax rules around cancellation fees for their subscriptions.

In a statement, the company said: “We apologise to customers about the changes to the BT Sport schedule this month due to the impact of Covid-19.

“The situation is evolving rapidly and we are working with the leagues to continue to broadcast live sport wherever possible and broadcast games when they are rescheduled over the coming months.

“We will continue to broadcast a wide range of BT Sport content including films and documentaries and we will update our customers as we have a clearer view of the remainder of the season.”

As this is a Twitter platform we do not have access to Sky Customers accounts. Click on this link: https://t.co/E8cISCYwBe> Next Step > Next Step > Yes, I still need help > No, I want to get in touch. Contact info will now be on your screen. ^LS — Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) March 18, 2020

When to call NHS 111