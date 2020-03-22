As gyms close nationwide and the Government urge people to work from home where possible - the thoughts of many have turned to how they can continue their fitness regimes.

When you’re spending so much time isolated in your house or flat, it's important to stay active, for the sake of both your physical and mental well being.

Luckily there are a number of ways you can exercise from home - here are a few free options, from cardio to yoga, to help keep you fit and healthy during the coming weeks.

Cardio and strength

The Body Coach HIIT workouts

Joe Wicks - otherwise known as The Body Coach - has achieved global fame thanks to his Lean in 15 recipe books and simple Instagram cookery clips. The concept of his workout videos are equally as simple.

The Body Coach’s YouTube channel is filled with straightforward at home high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout videos, some of which take only 15 minutes.

Daily Cardio Workout

Daily Cardio Workout (available for both Android and iOS devices) is a great free app that lets you pick exactly the kind of workout you want to do - and how long for.

Once you have decided, the app will do the rest, guiding you through the session, with video prompts and timer countdowns. If you don’t like a particular exercise, you can skip it. The app is easy to navigate and offers plenty of variety.

Crossfit

CrossFit At Home is a place to access functional movement and simple nourishment, in order to sustain and preserve your health at home. Some of the workouts featured in the classes include push-ups, squat holds, sit-ups and burpees.

Fitness Blender

Fitness Blender has a goal to make health and fitness attainable, affordable and approachable. Fitness Blender offers free videos, including stretch workouts, total body HIIT cardio, pilates, and upper body strength workouts.

Yoga

​Yoga Heights

Yoga Heights provides yoga and wellness classes for everybody, at every level and every budget. Yoga Heights is offering free livestream and pre-recorded classes on YouTube daily.

Down Dog

Down Dog is an app that allows you to select your time, level, focus, voice and music to create a unique, personalized yoga practice each and every time. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Down Dog is making all of their apps completely free until 1 April.

Cole Chance Yoga

Cole Chance yoga has a number of free simple routines on YouTube. For more advanced yogis, there are deeper tutorials on movements, such as the crow pose and wild thing pose, so you can go back to your regular class and show off your new moves.

Yoga Del Sol

Yoga Del Sol integrates ancient yogic techniques that are enhanced through continuous study and personal practice both on and off the mat. Yoga Del Sol is now offering online yoga classes and private one-on-one online classes with gifted yoga instructor, Diego Del Sol.