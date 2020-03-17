MOBILE phone networks in the UK have reportedly gone down or are having issues in parts of the country.

Networks including O2, EE, Vodafone and Three are all said to be struggling the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told people to avoid workspaces.

An O2 spokesperson told MailOnline it is aware some users are having difficulties with their voice network and that they are investigating the issue.

Problems with O2 were initially reported to Down Detector at about 9:14am, while concerns have been raised across the country about other networks.

An EE spokesperson told Metro.co.uk the company believes it to be an issue with the 02 network, saying their customers were having trouble making calls to 02 phones.