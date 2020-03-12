Health bosses have confirmed two more people have died in the UK after contracting coronavirus.

Both patients died in London.

In a statement, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust said: "We can confirm that, sadly, an 89-year-old patient who was very unwell with underlying health conditions has passed away at Charing Cross Hospital.

"The patient had tested positive for coronavirus. Our thoughts and condolences are with the patient's family."

Tony Chambers, interim chief executive, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, said another patient had died at Queen's hospital.

He said: "We can confirm that a patient, who was in her sixties, and who tested positive for Covid-19 has sadly died at Queen's hospital. She had been very unwell with significant other health conditions.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the patient's family at what is undoubtedly a very distressing time.

"We ask that the family's privacy is respected".