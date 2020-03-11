MORE than 100 people came out to remember Lee Chapman following his fatal stabbing.

Family members and friends came to Cromer Road and laid flowers, messages, candles and tributes around the tree where Mr Chapman was found on Friday night.

The 26-year-old sadly died from stab wounds in hospital after an attack in the road.

The memorial began with people singing happy birthday to Lee, as he would have turned 27 had he been alive that day.

People then let off some fireworks, and set balloons free.

Several family members and friends gave speeches about Lee, including his nephew Liam Chapman.

He said: “I remember Lee when I was only a small kid, back when all of our family spoke. He was a really funny person, and we didn’t get to spend much time with him for the last few years.

“But it’s nice to see that other people did. When his time came, we were worried that he was alone. But it’s obvious that he was not alone.

“I want to say thank you to everyone that was a part of Lee’s life as at the end of the day through flaws and opinions and life choices, he was loved.

“Remember to love, and remember to look out for each other.”

After the speeches, there was a minute silence.

Following this, musician Nate Doucette, 17, performed his song called “I Wish” while people held up phone lights and candles.

Due to the number of people attending, police officers closed off the road to vehicles while the celebrations happened.

The memorial was organised by Lee’s friend Lessha Cribb, who had known him for many years.

She said: “Lee, you were such a loving caring kind-hearted man.

“You were so loved by so many, you were our family, my big brother I never had.

“Thank you for everything you have done for me, Sasha and Hunter I will love you always and will treasure all the memories we have of us.

“Fly high rest easy now, I know we will all do you so, so proud.”

Theresa Holmes, Lee's sister, who lives in Colchester, said: "Last night was emotional and heart-breaking. I heard so many stories of how he made people laugh and was there for so many people even though he himself was going through a rough time.

“Thank you so much Nate Doucette for writing and singing his song I can't wait to hear the recorded version.

“I also got to meet Yasmin the beautiful mum to my beautiful niece Amelia! I cannot wait to meet her.

“So much love for Lee it's overwhelming. Thank you to everyone who came.

“My heart just wants to scream for him to come back so I can speak to him, mother him like I used to, hug him, slap him, kiss him and most of all tell him I love him so much and never ever stopped.

“My last conversation with him ended with "I love you too. Just know I'm always here if you want to speak to me" Just wish more than anything he did.”

Cilla Newton, Lee’s mother, did not attend the memorial but thanked his friends for showing her and her family such support.

Speaking to the Echo, she said: ““He was a huge pain in the bum, but he had a heart of gold and I love him so much.

“I can’t say how much it is hurting me not sorting things out with him and been able to see him.

“He was taken from us at such a young age.

“Lee was a troubled child but when he wanted to put his mind to do something he did, and he did it right.

“As a little kid he was a nice boy which did into trouble a lot, but he loved his family and friend to bits and do anything for them.

“I’m so glad he had a lot of friends to look up to and I’m grateful to them all.

“I have a big part of me that is lost, and I will never get it back, but Lee will be looking down as us all family and friends.

“He had a daughter which he loved so much and would do anything for my heart goes out to her.

“I would just like to say to her, your dad was a big pain in the bum, but he had a heart of gold.

“I hope she grows up knowing that her dad is looking down at her and watching her.

“RIP Lee Chapman, fly high my son, I love you.”