A PATIENT has tested positive for the coronavirus in Chelmsford.

Baddow Village Surgery in Great Baddow has made the announcement on their website.

In a statement the surgery said: "One of our patients has tested positive for Covid-19.

"The patient attended the surgery on two occasions at the end of February.

"We were made aware of this diagnosis on 9 March 2020.

"All areas within the surgery where the patient waited and was treated have been deep cleaned according to national guidance.

"The surgery will continue to operate as usual.

"Please DO NOT come into the surgery if you suspect you may have Coronavirus.

"If you have come into contact with a person who has been confirmed with Coronavirus you are currently required to self-isolate for 14 days.

"Follow the guidance by either going online and using the NHS 111 tool (link below) or phone NHS 111.

"If you come into the surgery you will be putting other patients and NHS staff at risk.

"Where staff come into contact with a confirmed case they are required to self-isolate for 14 days - this will reduce the number of doctors and nurses who will be available to treat our unwell patients."