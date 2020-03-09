The headteacher of a leading grammar school is in self-isolation after coming into contact with a child's grandfather who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Westcliff High School for Boys has written to parents this morning.

The School has been advised that it should remain open for the time being.

The grandparent attended the school last week and had contact with a small number of teachers, including the headteacher and as a precautionary measure, having considered the advice from Public Health England, the school has decided that the teachers who had direct contact should self-isolate while awaiting further information.

None of these staff are exhibiting symptoms of the virus, and they shall continue working from home while awaiting testing.

The school has been maintaining contact with parents regarding latest advice from Public Health England.

Headmaster, Michael Skelly said “The school has contingency arrangements in place in order to minimise disruption to pupils’ education and ensure continuity of learning.

"I have written to parents today to explain the situation and to notify them of those contingency arrangements. We have taken the decision that this small number of staff, including myself, should self-isolate as a precautionary measure only and we all remain in close communication with the School.”