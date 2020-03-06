A ROBBER broke into a home and viciously attacked a woman and her dog.

The terrifying robbery took place in Dunmow Gardens, West Horndon at 3.10pm on February 11.

A man managed to gain access to the home and attack the woman, aged in her 30s, along with her German Shephard.

He carried out a messy search inside before making off with a number of items including hundreds of pounds in cash.

The man has been described to us as tall, slim, and white with tanned skin and wearing dark clothing.

He was also possibly carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information or has any CCTV or dash cam footage should call police on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/23338/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.