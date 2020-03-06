TRIBUTES have been paid to a "funny and caring man" who died after an attack.

George Donald, 47, from Chelmsford, died in hospital on Sunday February 23.

He had been assaulted outside the Galleywood Social Club in The Street, Galleywood, on November 2 last year.

His family and friends said: "He never regained consciousness in the almost four months he was hospitalised, and to his family and friends he died that night.

"We never spoke to him again.

"George was a central part of our lives, always willing to help when needed, funny, caring and decent.

"His smile would light up a room, and his tongue-in-cheek stories were legendary to all of those that knew him.

"We will miss George more than words can ever say. We will never get over his untimely death.

"Forever in our hearts, rest in peace George."

Police would like to speak to witnesses who were at Galleywood Social Club on November 2 last year and have yet to come forward.

Contact the North Major Crime team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.