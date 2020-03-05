SCHOOL pupils across the country have been dressing up as their favourite literary characters today for World Book Day.
World Book Day is held in March each year and is a registered charity with the mission to give every child and young person a book of their own.
We asked for your pictures of you little ones in their costumes.
Here are you mini Harry Potters, Matildas and even Gangsta Grannys.
Lola, age 8. As ‘Hermione’ from Harry Potter. Broomgrove Junior school, Wivenhoe.
Joshua age 4 from harwich, goes to chase lane primary, not quite fancy dress but they had to dress up as a word and my little man was TIRED.
Corey (Harry potter) 6, Casey (Elmer) 4 and Bain (grufalo) 3
Lexi aged 6 dressed up for world book day as Alice in Wonderland.
Lucas as Zog for World Book Day 2020
Harrison as Cat in the Hat!
Ana (frozen) Amelia-Rose Syrett
Eloise as her favourite princess Belle from her favourite book Beauty and the beast
Scarlett age 7 all ready for world book day
World Book Day 2020 Evie and Jessica McLaren
Harvey Ellis, captain underpants!
At St Margaret's Preparatory School, Gosfield we have had a costume parade and shared book reviews in assembly, this afternoon each year will take part in 'Book Speed Chat' events.
My beautiful great grandchildren Isabelle & Oliver Sharp
Queen of hearts world book day 2020.
Emmie-Rae Age 4 World book day Little bo peep
Lilia Bull age 8 as Smurfette Our lady of Lourdes
Finn Gurden dressed as Tigger!
Jenson-james Barber, umpalumpa for World book day!
Margo Runicles as Mary Poppins
Daisy philbrick aged 8 tommy philbrick aged 5 world book day at langham primary school
Gracie-Mae enjoys her first world book day - enjoying dressing up as Alice in wonderland and carrying her favourite book to preschool
Daisy aged 8 dressed as Dorothy with toto, Oakfield primary
My daughter Libby dressed as Gangsta Granny!
Anaiya Edwards aged 5 Emmeline Pankhurst
Emma as fantastic Mr Fox
My shania poesing as belle
Eligh mcshane age 4 as postman pat and Noah mcshane age 9 as Big Ben
My girls Faith as a tiger and Grace as a leopard for 'endangered animals' for World Book Day
Tom and Ben ford from harwich
Max aged 8 as Harry Potter, Liam aged 6 as Fantastic Mr Fox and Lily-Mai aged 2 as Alice in Wonderland!
My two beautiful girls as cat in the hat
Amalie as Matilda
My daughter Tillie-Ann Smith didnt want to go in on her own dressed up so I surprised her this morning and picked her up in my gorilla outfit so she didnt feel embarrassed.
My daughter ruby as Mary poppins with her pooch
Brontae and Beau mcloughlin dressed as a fantastic Mr fox and a banksy piece from an art book
At Montgomery infant school the children have to dress as a word. My daughter Millie Brown dressed as the word 'emotions'..
Samuel Smith as Sirius Black
Pirate Sebastian on his first world book day at nursery.
