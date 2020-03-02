ESSEX’S first coronavirus case has been confirmed by the NHS – and the patient is not believed to have travelled to any affected zone.

Health bosses are now trying to track down the source after the individual, from Essex, tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Community leaders have also urged calm from residents, who have been advised to follow official NHS advice.

The Essex diagnosis comes as the number of cases in the UK rose to 35, with 12 more being announced by the Department of Health.

Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said investigations were ongoing over whether the patient had contracted it “directly or indirectly” from an individual who had recently travelled abroad.

Prof Whitty said: “One patient, a resident in Essex, had no relevant travel and it is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad; investigations are ongoing.”

He added: “The total number of confirmed cases in England is now 33. Following previously reported confirmed cases in Northern Ireland and Wales, the total number of UK cases is 35.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said it was not disclosing any more information, such as where in Essex the patient is from.

However Colchester Council leader Mark Cory confirmed on Sunday the case was not related to a resident of the borough.

Public Health England East said “close contacts” of the Essex patient were being given health advice about symptoms.

Dr David Edwards, consultant in health protection, said: “Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 who is an Essex resident.

“We’re working closely with local NHS colleagues as well as Essex County Council to manage the situation and help reduce the risk of further cases.

“Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case.

“This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Mike Gogarty, director of wellbeing, public health and communities at Essex County Council, moved to reassure people, saying the risk to the general public “remains low”.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Government is still hopeful of containing the disease.

He told Sky News: “At the moment we have already expanded the number of high acute critical care beds that we need and we have the option to expand that further.

“We have expanded it to 50 in the first instance, when there are relatively few cases. But we can go up. We have plans to take that up to 500, and up to 5,000 if that’s necessarily.”

Leader of Basildon Council Gavin Callaghan (Lab) said he understood residents’ concerns over the outbreak.

He said: “I understand why people are nervous. The fact the Government has been absent and our Prime Minister has been absent for the last couple of weeks.

“I do not think it needed to be this way if they had got a their act together quicker.”

But he said it was not time for residents to panic.

He added: “The advice I would give to people is to keep checking on the Department of Health’s website and what Public Health England are saying.

“If you are planning to fly to any of the affected areas, make sure you are looking at what the Foreign Office is saying.”

Will Quince, Colchester’s Tory MP, said: “People need to follow the guidance which will be issued by the Department of Health and Social Care,” he said.

“It is an evolving situation and advice will be updated regularly.

“There is no need to panic as long as people follow what should be routine procedures, such as washing their hands regularly to stop you getting colds.

“That is one part of the advice from the Department of Health, but they will keep it under close review as more people potentially are confirmed with the condition.”

Mr Hancock said the Government could spearhead more stringent measures to should matters deteriorate.

But he noted stopping all flights from China, as pushed by some, had not proved successful for Italy, which is the worst affected country in Europe.