A PERSON from Essex has tested positive for the coronavirus - bringing the number of cases in the UK to 35.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty said three of the patients were close contacts of a known Covid-19 case that was transmitted within the UK – believed to be a Surrey resident.

Another new patient, from Essex, has no relevant travel to an affected area, Prof Whitty said today.

He added investigations were ongoing as to whether the patient had contracted it “directly or indirectly” from an individual who had recently travelled abroad.

In a statement he said: “As of 9am this morning 12 further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Three patients were close contacts of a known case, transmitted in the UK, identified as part of contact tracing.

“One patient, resident in Essex, had no relevant travel and it is not yet clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly from an individual who had recently returned from abroad; investigations are ongoing.

“Of the remaining eight cases, six had recently travelled from Italy and two from Iran.

“The patients who have recently travelled are from London, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Hertfordshire and Gloucestershire. All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun.”

He added: “The total number of confirmed cases in England is now 33. Following previously reported confirmed cases in Northern Ireland and Wales, the total number of UK cases is 35.”

Of the eight remaining cases, six had recently travelled from Italy, while two had been in Iran.

These patients are from London, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Hertfordshire and Gloucestershire.

All of the newly identified cases are being investigated and health officials have begun tracing anyone who had close contact with them.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said it was not disclosing any more information, such as where abouts in Essex the patient is from, at the moment.