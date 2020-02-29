THE next big step in the lives of children across the country is nearly here, with secondary school offer day almost upon us.

As we head through the year, it's getting to the point where parents of children transferring from primary to secondary school begin anxiously awaiting confirmation of their child's place.

Will they get into that highly-esteemed institution you've had your eye on for years? Or will they be left scrambling for whatever is left by the end of it all?

Here's everything you need to know about National Offer Day 2020, including what to do if your child doesn't get the place you want for them:

When will confirmations of my child's secondary school place be released?





Decisions on secondary school places in England will be released on Monday 2 March 2020.

Different areas of the country may handle the process slightly differently, so you're advised to check with your local authority.

But broadly speaking, if you applied online, you will be able to log into the online account you used to do so to check the status of your application.

Usually, you will be able to do this from 9am on the morning of 2 March, and you will also be sent an email giving the decision on your application.

If you completed an application form, a letter will be sent to you by second-class post on 2 March 2020.

If your child is successful

If your child has secured their place at your secondary school of choice, the headteacher of that school will be informed that your child has a place, and you'll be contacted directly by the school with further information.

Some schools will require you to complete an acceptance form, which will normally be sent out with a welcome pack.

If your child is unsuccessful

In the event that you are not offered the place you were hoping for for your child, in most cases your child’s name will be maintained on a waiting list for that school until the end of December 2020.

But you also have the right of appeal; if you wish to appeal for a place you should contact the local authority where the school is located.

Deadlines and dates can vary by area, so make sure to check these thoroughly.

In most circumstances, authorities will still offer an alternative school, even if none of your preferences have been accepted.

This school will be the nearest one with a place available to your home address.