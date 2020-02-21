Sky and BT are planning price rises in March and April.

Both companies have announced there will be rises which could affect millions of their customers.

Thanks to the lovely people at MoneySavingExpert, we've put together a little guide to your rights, and what is happening.

What are BT doing?

All broadband, landline and mobile customers who signed a contract between January 11, 2019 and January 16, 2020 will see a rise of 1.3% on their monthly bills from March 31, 2020.

You can see a full list of the rises on MSE

Is there anything else?

Yep. They are also increasing some extra charges paid by landline customers including out of allowance calling rates and optional add-ons. This will apply to all customers and is not contract specific.

What if I don't want to pay the increase?

You can leave your contract - but you'll have to pay a fee for cancelling early.

However, if you don't want to pay a fee to cancel and you're still mid-contract, MSE advise looking up the date it is due to end and searching for deals about a month before.

There's more advice here

What do BT say?

A spokesperson told the MSE team that they froze prices for 2019, so this is their first price rise in nearly 18 months.

They also say they have linked their price changes to CPI to make pricing fairer and more predictable.

What about Sky? What are they doing?

Bills for Sky broadband and TV customers will be going up in April.

MSE believes the vast majority of TV customers and some broadband customers will be affected.

Which packages are affected?

Sky Broadband Essential will rise by £2/month

Sky Entertainment will rise by £2/mth

Sky TV Multiscreen will rise by £1/mth

Sky HDTV will rise by £1/mth

More information here

All other broadband and TV packages are unaffected.

I'm mid-contract, what can I do?

You might be in luck. But the sage advice from MSE is to check there are actually cheaper deals out there first.

If you do still want to leave and you are affected by the Broadband deal, you are able to cancel without a charge, once you have received the official notification of the price rise. But you have to do it within 30 days.

What about TV deals?

Unfortunately they have different contracts, so you will probably have to bargain a bit if you're mid-contract.

Check out MSE haggling tips