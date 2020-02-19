A Hadleigh surgery has been deep cleaned following a suspected coronavirus incident.

The Hollies Surgery, based on Rectory Road, confirmed they had a suspected coronavirus case yesterday afternoon.

As a precaution, staff followed the recommended procedure and proceeded to deep clean the surgery.

It's now been confirmed that the patient does not fit the criteria for coronavirus.

On their website, the surgery said: "We have had a case of suspected coronavirus at the surgery this afternoon (18/02/20).

"We have followed the recommended procedure and have had confirmation from Public Health England that the patient does not meet the criteria.

"However the surgery will be deep cleaned as a precaution."

The surgery is set to open today as usual.