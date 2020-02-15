Travellers have been advised to check the status of their flights as dozens are cancelled or delayed due to Storm Dennis.

EasyJet has cancelled flights out of Stansted Airport today because of the strong winds and heavy rain set to batter the country throughout the weekend.

Dozens of flights at Stansted have been cancelled or delayed because of the adverse weather.

Airports across the country are facing disruptions today because of the weather.

London Luton Airport reported 49 cancellations this morning.

Across the country, an estimated 50,000 people face dissapointment because of flights cancelled due to Storm Dennis.

EasyJet has stopped 234 flights across the UK, with a further 60 of its flights cancelled tomorrow.

On Twitter, the firm said: "We are experiencing significant disruption due to Storm Dennis.

"Please keep an eye on Flight Tracker for the latest info: http://spr.ly/60121cvra"