Supermarket chain Waitrose has recalled organic almonds after detecting salmonella in a batch.

In a statement on its website, the company said it is recalling its own-brand 150g bags of Duchy Organic Almonds.

The recall is in place for the almonds with a best before date of July 28, 2020.

The statement said: "Waitrose is recalling the above product as a precaution due to the detection of salmonella in one batch of this product.

"Do not consume, package up item and return the product to your local Waitrose & Partners branch for a refund.

"We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused."

For more information, contact the Waitrose customer care team on 0800 188 881, selecting option four.