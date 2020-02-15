Country parks across the county will be closed throughout the day in anticipation of Storm Dennis.

Essex is braced for further flooding after the Met Office issued several warnings for wind and rain from Saturday through to Monday.

The storm is forecast to batter large swathes of the country with 70mph winds and up to 140mm (5.5in) of rain in some areas.

All parks run by Essex County Council will be shut throughout Saturday and will remain closed on Sunday if winds are still more than 40mph.

The nine closed country parks include:

Belhus Woods Country Park in Belhus

Cudmore Grove Country Park in Mersea Island

Danbury Country Park in Danbury

Flitch Way near Bishop's Stortford

Great Notley Country Park in Great Notley

Hadleigh Country Park in Hadleigh

Marsh Farm Country Park near South Woodham Ferrers

Thorndon Country Park in Brentwood

Weald Country Park in Brentwood

People are advised to check before they travel if they intend visit any of these parks on Monday, with teams potentially carrying out clearance work.