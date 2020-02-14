MARRIED couples across the country are being urged to sign up to a tax break which could see more than £1,000 paid into their bank accounts by the government.

Married couples and those in civil partnerships are currently eligible to claim a 'Marriage Allowance' worth £250 per year from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The allowance, which is designed to give eligible couples a helping hand and reduces the amount of tax couple's pay, is currently being used by around more than 3 million people across the country.

But it is estimated around 4 million couples are missing out on the £250 reduction in their tax codes.

Angela MacDonald, Director General for Customer Services at HMRC, said: “Applying for Marriage Allowance is a quick and easy way for married couples and people in a civil partnership to have £250 or more put back in their pockets."

Those who believe they are eligible for backdated Marriage Allowance are able to submit a claim to HMRC until April 5.

HMRC says up to four years of confirmed marriage dating back to April 2015 could result in £1,150 being paid back.

Ms MacDonald added: “It’s fantastic to see so many couples have already put a few minutes aside to apply and we hope many more will sign up this Valentine’s Day to take advantage of this tax relief.”

A spokesperson for HMRC said: "Marriage Allowance lets people earning £12,500 or less, transfer up to £1,250 of their Personal Allowance to their husband, wife or civil partner – if their income is higher.

"This reduces their tax by up to £250 for the 2020 and 21 tax year. Claims can also be backdated four years to April 2015. After 5 April 2020, couples will only be able to claim back to the 2016 and 17 year."

Once applied, married couples do not need to submit claims each year as they are automatically renewed but couples whose circumstances have changed should notify HMRC immediately.

To find out more information and to apply for Marriage Allowance visit - gov.uk/marriage-allowance