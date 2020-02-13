SUPERMARKET chain Lidl has recalled 10 different flavours of baby food pouches over fears they contain mould.

Shoppers who have bought the Lupilu Organic pouches have been urged to return them to stores for a full refund.

A Food Standards Agency spokesman added: "The possible presence of mould makes the products unsafe to eat

"If you have bought any of these products, do not eat them.

"Instead return them to a Lidl store for a full refund with or without a receipt.

"No other Lupilu products in Lidl GB stores are affected by this recall.

"Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenice caused."

Affected products are: