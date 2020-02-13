SUPERMARKET chain Lidl has recalled 10 different flavours of baby food pouches over fears they contain mould.
Shoppers who have bought the Lupilu Organic pouches have been urged to return them to stores for a full refund.
A Food Standards Agency spokesman added: "The possible presence of mould makes the products unsafe to eat
"If you have bought any of these products, do not eat them.
"Instead return them to a Lidl store for a full refund with or without a receipt.
"No other Lupilu products in Lidl GB stores are affected by this recall.
"Lidl GB wishes to apologise for any inconvenice caused."
Affected products are:
- Lupilu organic fruit pouches stage 1 in all flavours - Apples and Strawberries, Bananas and Apples and Bananas and Peaches (120g pack sizes)
- Lupilu organic fruit and veg pouches stage 1 in all flavours - Apples, Carrots and Parsnips; Butternut Squash, Apples, Carrots and Prunes and Sweet Potato, Pumpkin, Apples and Blueberries in 120g pack sizes.
- Stage 1 Organic Baby Apple pouches which come in a five-pack, each pouch is 90g in size.
- Lupilu Organic Baby Breakfast Pouches Stage 2 in all flavours - Banana yoghurt with oats and rice; Banana, blueberries and rice; Mango yoghurt with oats and rice (100g)