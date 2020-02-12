Health bosses have confirmed there are no positive cases of Coronavirus in the East of England.

Martin Terry, Southend councillor for community safety has a discussion with the director of Public Health England.

Mr Terry said: “They told me there are no confirmed positive cases in the East of England.

“There may still be some suspected cases.”

Two women tested negative for the virus in Southend and are self-isolating for 14 days.

The fiancé of ex-Towie star Harry Derbridge has revealed he is in isolation and has been tested for the coronavirus after returning from Thailand.

He is being tested in Basildon Hospital.