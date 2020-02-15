The best and worst delivery firms in the UK have been revealed.

DPD and CollectPlus have been voted the UK's best parcel delivery companies in an annual poll of more than 9,000 MoneySavingExpert (MSE) users.

Ipostparcels, Yodel and CitySprint were at the other end of the rankings, and got the poorest service ratings.

Parcels at a Hermes depot in Yorkshire

DPD took the top spot for the seventh year running, this time sharing the crown with CollectPlus, which rose from fifth place last year.

Just 9% of respondents ranked CollectPlus’ service as ‘poor’ and 61% said it was ‘great’.

DPD scored 11% and 63% respectively, with Royal Mail, Amazon Logistics and DPD Local making up the rest of the top five.'

At the other end of the scale, Ipostparcels was worst for the second year in a row, with 42% saying its service has been 'poor' and just 13% rating it as 'great'.

And Yodel which finished in second-from-last place and has ranked in the bottom three for the fifth time – 46% of respondents said their experience with the firm was ‘poor’.

Ranked: delivery firms

CollectPlus DPD Royal Mail Amazon Logistics DPD Local DHL UPS FedEx Parcelforce Worldwide APC Overnight UK Mail TNT DX Hermes/MyHermes CitySprint Yodel Ipostparcels

Steve Nowottny, news and features editor at MoneySavingExpert.com, says: "Having goods delivered to your door should be convenient, but sadly we hear countless horror stories of poor service from some firms – whether it's deliveries simply not showing up, 'missed delivery' cards being left when you were in or even packages being dumped in the bin.

"When you order something, in practice you often have little choice over which firm delivers your goods, as this is frequently decided by the retailer. Generally you have no direct relationship with the delivery firm, as the retailer's their employer. But consumers do have rights when firms don't deliver – and you should use them.

"If you're unhappy with a delivery or it simply didn't arrive, complain to the retailer – that's who your contract's with, and it's up to the retailer to put things right. Ask it to justify why it uses delivery firms which offer such poor customer service. Parcel delivery firms will only be forced to up their game if those they deliver to insist that retailers make them."