MULLER is recalling a number of yoghurts over fears the products may contain “small pieces of metal.”

The dairy producer is recalling a total of 14 products due to a “production fault.”

In a recall notice, Muller said: “As a precautionary measure Müller is recalling some batches of Müller Fruit Corner and Müllerlight, Müller Bliss Mascarpone Style Yogurt and Müller Rice, due to the possible presence of small pieces of metal in the product.”

Muller-Brand-Recall-Poster.pdf

The affected products:

Müller Corner Fruit 6 Pack – Cherry & Blackberry/Raspberry

Pack size: 6x143g

Best before: March 4

Müller Corner Fruit 6 Pack – Strawberry & Peach/Apricot

Pack size: 6x143g

Best before: Feb 26 – March 2

Brooklea Light Fruit 6 Pack – Raspberry and Cranberry, Strawberry

Pack size: 1050g (6x175g)

Best before: Feb 20, Feb 26, March 4

Milbona Fat Free Greek Yoghurt – Strawberry

Pack size: 4x125g

Use by: March 4

Milbona Fat Free Yoghurt Multipack – Mixed

Pack size: 6x165g

Use by: Feb 26, March 4

Milbona Fat Free Fruit Yoghurt – Strawberry

Pack size: 165g

Use by: March 4

Müller Corner Favourites 6 Pack – Strawberry, Vanilla/Chocolate Balls & Digestive Biscuit

Pack size: 6x130/143g

Best before: March 3

Müllerlight 6 Pack – Strawberry, Cherry & Raspberry/Cranberry

Pack size: 6x160g

Best before: March 7

Müllerlight – Cherry Single

Pack size: 1x160g

Best before: March 13

Müllerlight 6 Pack – Mango/Passionfruit, Peach/Pineapple & Mandarin

Pack size: 6x160g

Best before: March 14

Müllerlight Greek – Strawberry

Pack size: 4x120g

Best before: March 7

Müller Rice 6 Pack – Apple & Raspberry

Pack size: 6x180g

Use by: March 8

Müller Bliss Mascarpone Style Yogurt – Peach & Apricot

Pack size: 4x110g

Best before: March 10

Brooklea Light Strawberry Single Pot

Pack size: 175g

Best before: Feb 26, March 4

If you have bought any of the above products, do not eat them.

Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

No other Müller products or batches are affected.