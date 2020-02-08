THERE is a special reason behind why a chain of toy shops will be making every Saturday a 'Day of Play'.

The Entertainer stores will have toys out of their packaging and ready to pick up and play every Saturday from this weekend onwards.

Staff members will also be on-hand to demonstrate the range of toys and encouraging children to play with them together.

The new initiative from the family-owned high street toy retailer, which has stores in Colchester, Basildon, Chelmsford and Lakeside, marks the start of their partnership with YoungMinds throughout February in support of Children’s Mental Health Week (which runs until Sunday February 9).

Day of Play will be championing the importance of play in children for a happy, healthy mind and emotional wellbeing.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman at The Entertainer, said: “Modern childhood is filled with more pressures from an early age than ever before – from cyber bullying and peer pressure to school tests and performance expectations – being a child today isn’t always fun and games.

"Yet fun and games is a release that children need to help them live a healthy and happy life and that’s why Saturdays are being dedicated as a day of play throughout our stores and we’re hoping families will enjoy the opportunity to play together more.

"We look forward to welcoming families into store to play together whilst supporting a great cause.”

NHS research conducted in 2017 found one in eight children have a diagnosable mental health disorder – that’s roughly 3 children in every classroom – and there has been a sharp rise in conditions like anxiety and depression in recent years.

There are currently gaps in early support for young people with mental health problems, according to the charity.

In a survey of over 7,000 young people under 25 who have looked for mental health support, two-thirds of respondents said that they had been unable to find mental health support when they first needed it, and three-quarters had to manage their mental health on their own when they couldn’t find help elsewhere.

In support of children’s charity YoungMinds and the great work they do, this Saturday 10% of the profits from the sales of The Entertainer’s Ready Steady Dough products will be donated to YoungMinds.

The day will also be filled with hands-on fun with the in-store Big Create where children will be able play with the Ready Steady Dough products and crafts.