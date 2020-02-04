OUR Essex stars are getting stuck into the Sport Relief campaign, and families across the county are joining in.

Sport Relief, who help vulnerable people across the UK by running projects through money raised by celebrities and the public.

Sporting and entertainment stars have teamed up with the charity, who work along with BBC Sport, to help raise funds and get communities involved across the country.

Max Whitlock, Basildon's very own double Olympic gold medallist has launched a competition in which schools can apply to get a visit from the gymnast himself.

Schools can apply at www.sportrelief.com/max to be in with a chance of winning.

Another recognisable Essex face, Kate Ferdinand, the wife of ex-footballer Rio, is 'getting her kit on' to share a powerful message about how sport has improved their lives. The former Towie star said: "Sport is really important to me and our family.

"It’s helped me so much recently with my own panic attacks and anxiety, so I know how much it can change your way of thinking and mental health.

"I love starting the day with a home workout or family dog walk, any form of exercise sets me up with a positive and motivated mindset.

"The beauty of Sport Relief is that it is so easy to get involved and it is for anyone, whether you are sporty or not.

"Knowing that donations tackle issues like mental health, homelessness and domestic abuse, makes it a no-brainer for me.

"I’m excited to be part of this year’s campaign and look forward to getting more involved.”

Other celebrities involved in this years Sport Relief campaign, which airs on BBC One on March 13, include Ellie Simmonds, Harry Kane, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Nick Grimshaw, Dina Asher-Smith, Gary Lineker, and Paddy McGuinness.