THE devastated dad of the man found raped and killed at Michael Barrymore’s home has told the TV star “to put your hands up to what happened” as police issued a £20,000 reward for information.

Terry Lubbuck, 75, from Harlow, made the plea for him break his silence as Essex Police revealed it has launched a fresh investigation into his son’s serious sexual assault and death.

Stuart, 31, was found dead in Barrymore’s pool on March 31 2001 in Roydon, and the death will be explored in a new Channel 4 documentary to be aired tonight.

The same officer investigating the infamous murder of crime boss John ‘Goldfinger’ Palmer is now leading the probe and has pledged to get a conviction.

DCI Stephen Jennings has urged the eight men who were at the party to tell him who raped and killed Stuart.

Detectives said the injuries could not be consensual and “there must be third party involvement” and it appears he may been “held down or held” during the attack.

Police have since admitted serious failings in the investigation and have launched a search to find a pool thermometer and outhouse handle which could have been used in the assault.

Announcing the renewed investigation, Essex Police said they will squeeze the eight other party goers who were in the star’s home when Stuart was killed after they returned from a night club.

Mr Barrymore has not been contacted by Essex Police as part of the new investigation.

This is the first time police have offered a reward in this case and the force is working alongside Crimestoppers.

Speaking at Essex Police HQ Mr Lubbuck called for Barrymore to break his silence.

He said: “I would say to Michael it is time now, I think you know Michael, you know more about this than you said.

“The focus now will be on you, it’s time now for you to either clear your name or put your hands up to what happened.

“You must know, I’m absolutely sure, I know you are involved in this.

“There were reports about him not being there at that particular time and he has insisted that he doesn’t know.

“I’m absolutely sure he knows 100 per cent.”

Mr Lubbuck also urged police to pile pressure on the men who were at the party claiming “justice is now starting to appear”.

He added: “The penny has dropped now, it is time for people to come forward, whether they were directly involved or indirectly.

“We must have a new post-mortem inquest and that is what I will be aiming for now.”

Police have revealed Stuart suffered serious anal injuries in the attack, although the first officers on the scene did not treat the death as a murder and believed he had drowned.

Despite attempts to save him, Stuart died in hospital and the cause of his death remains unascertained and an inquest in 2002 recorded an open verdict.

The murder unfolded after Mr Lubbuck went back to Barrymore’s home after meeting in a nightclub.

DCI Jennings said: “What we do know is quite simple; nine people returned to Michael Barrymore’s address in the early hours of the morning following being at a nightclub, where a party then took place.

“Stuart died during that party, we also know that Stuart was seriously sexually assaulted during that party.

“One or more of the eight people at that party were responsible for Stuart’s death.

“One or more of those people know who was responsible for Stuart’s death.

“I make it clear Stuart was raped and killed that night… one or more of those partygoers were responsible for Stuart’s death.”

The detective added: “For almost 19 years, the rape and death of Stuart Lubbuck has remained a mystery and his family, in particular his devoted father Terry, have longed for both answers and justice.

“I and Essex Police are determined to do all we can to give Terry those answers and to bring someone to justice for what happened to Stuart.”

Mick Duthie, director of operation at the charity Crimestoppers said: “Many years have passed and it may be that you know who was responsible but have never spoken about what happened that night.”