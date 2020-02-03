Police are carrying out more patrols and searches after a man was killed outside a pub.

Officers have been carrying out extra patrols in parts of Chelmsford and as part of this increased presence, authorisation has been granted to use additional stop and search powers under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

This allows uniformed officers to search people for dangerous objects and weapons without the need to have a reasonable suspicion.

The use of these powers have been authorised for the Melbourne Estate until 3pm tomorrow, Tuesday 4 February.

They are also in place in the Springfield estate, and this has been extended until 4pm tomorrow.

Detectives have been working around the clock as they investigate the death of a 19-year-old man, who we can provisionally identify him as Liam Taylor, from Chelmsford.

He and a second man were stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle, at about 8pm on Friday 31 January. We are treating it as a targeted attack.

Officers arrested two men from the city yesterday, Sunday 2 February.

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of drugs and a 21-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

They have been released on bail until a later date.

Chief Superintendent Andy Mariner said: “I want to thank Chelmsford residents for their support throughout this investigation so far.

“Our detectives and other specialist officers are working hard around the clock and your information is really invaluable to their enquiries.

“You will have seen more officers patrolling the city and I’d encourage anyone with information or concerns to please approach them.

“Our decision to put in place a Section 60 power is never taken lightly but we have taken this option to identify and deter anyone who may be carrying weapons.

“I encourage residents to please keep going about your daily business as normal, and to not be concerned.”

Anyone with further information about the incident in Writtle on Friday who has yet to come forward is asked to contact the North Major Crime Team on 101.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org