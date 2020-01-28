Big Mac fans rejoice, the Giant Big Mac and bacon is on its way back.

Last year's big hit will be back on the McDonald's menu from Thursday for eight weeks - and you can add bacon.

A spokesperson for the fast food chain said: "The return of the Grand Bic Mac with Bacon comes after wide-spread customer demand following two previous appearances on the menu."

It will have all the same ingredients as a Big Mac - just in a bigger size.

It will cost £4.39 for a burger, and £4.79 for a burger with bacon.

But if you're calorie counting, the giant burger contains a hefty 731 calories per burger and with bacon, it shoots up to 781.

There's another added bonus for customers, as from February 12 fans can order extra Big Mac special sauce.

A limited run of 50ml pots will be on sale for 50p, once they’re gone they’re gone.

Thomas O’Neill, head of food marketing at McDonald’s UK&I, said: “As our most iconic McDonald’s product, we are excited to be bringing back this twist on our classic Big Mac®, so fans can spend longer with the taste they love this winter.

"It’s a firm favourite among our customers and we are delighted to bring it back once more for a limited time.

“The reaction to the news of our forthcoming limited run of Big Mac Special Sauce dipping pots has been fantastic. We are working hard to produce as much as we can before the launch in a few weeks in order to give as many people as possible the chance to enjoy Big Mac Special Sauce with all of their favourite menu items.”