A SUPERMARKET giant says they have the cheapest Valentine's Day meal package as two can eat for less than £10.

Aldi is proving it’s The One this February for a cosy, not costly, Valentine’s Day night-in, offering the cheapest Valentine’s meal deal in the UK, for a starter, main, side and dessert.

So what are you getting for £10?

The cheapest meal deal in the country starts with a Specially Selected Sharing Bread with Camembert (£2.99, 300g).

Traditionally made, this caramelised red onion and garlic flavoured bread is served with French dipping camembert…perfect for sharing and sets your date up for a mouth-watering evening.

But don’t get snug just yet, move onto the Salmon Fillets with Heart Shaped Butter (£3.19) accompanied by a side of Specially Selected Barbers Cheddar Mash Potato (£1.99, 450g) for a comfort meal to love.

If you’ve got room for dessert, Aldi has you covered with Mini Heart Shaped Pancakes (£1.49, 300g).

These cute little heart shaped fluffy pancakes are ones to savour with your other half or steal from their plate when they’re not looking, perfect for dipping whether you enjoy them hot or cold.

But that’s not all Aldi has on offer for Valentine’s Day.

Other options include the Specially Selected King Prawn and Scallops Starter (£3.99, twin pack), which is the perfect starter to share.

When it comes to the main course, seduce your other half and steak your claim in the kitchen with a Twin Pack 21-Day Matured Sirloin Steak with Pink Peppercorn Butter (£5.99) cooked to perfection in lightly seasoned peppercorn butter.

Other main options on offer include crispy yet moist Specially Selected Duck Breast Portions (£3.49), Chicken Love Nuggets (£1.99, pack of 20) or a classic Specially Selected British Beef Wellington (£4.99).

Pair your main with an extra dose of meat in the form the Specially Selected Triple Cooked Chips with Beef Dripping (£1.99), perfect for a meat-lover’s paradise.

Complete your meal with Specially Selected Profiteroles (£1.99, 8 pack), made from delicate choux pastry and filled with British cream, topped with moreish Belgian chocolate fondant or the Specially Selected Melt in the Middle Puddings (£1.79, pack of 2).

Then you can add some fruity fizz with a bottle of Prosecco Frizzante DOC (£4.99) to top off your evening.

Or if you’re opting for the steak, ensure you ignite your Valentine’s passion with a bottle of award-winning Exquisite Collection Argentinian Malbec (£5.99) to provide the youthful, fruity notes to set your meal apart from any other Valentine’s delight.

Valentine’s Day options will be in stores from February 11 but once they’re gone, they’re gone.