ANYONE who shops online regularly will know the feeling of trying something on for the first time and realising it looks nothing like it did on the model.

But leading online fashion retailer ASOS is taking steps to remedy this problem by showing clothes on a range of models of varying heights, sizes and body shape.

Using Augmented Reality software, ASOS will show customers clothes on a range of 16 models, ranging from size 4 to size 18.

The new See My Fit button is available on the desktop and mobile sites, and currently the trial involves 800 different dresses.

When a customer selects a model, See My Fit digitally maps the product onto that model in a realistic way, taking account of the size, cut and fit of each individual garment. The resulting images appear similar to real photographs.

ASOS is the first retailer in Europe to trial the technology, and said See My Fit aims to 'help customers make more informed purchasing choices, by better showing how products look on models that more closely reflect individual customers'.

The tool was developed in partnership with Israeli AR company Zeekit that offers customers a simulated view of a product in different sizes and on different body types.

See My Fit follows a small earlier test by ASOS using Zeekit’s technology in 2018, which automatically displayed products on up to four different models.